 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympics: Second review of Brisbane 2032 stadiums and venues launched

The seven-person Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority will take a broad look at every planned venue, the Athletes’ Villages and the transport infrastructure linking it all.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 10:04 IST , Sydney - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The debate over a main Olympic stadium has been the very definition of political football in the northeastern Australian state since Brisbane was awarded the Games in 2021.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The debate over a main Olympic stadium has been the very definition of political football in the northeastern Australian state since Brisbane was awarded the Games in 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The debate over a main Olympic stadium has been the very definition of political football in the northeastern Australian state since Brisbane was awarded the Games in 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The newly-elected premier of the Australian state of Queensland launched a second review of the main stadium options for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics on Friday, tasking an independent board with resolving the thorny issue.

David Crisafulli, whose Liberal National Party won the state election in late October and promised a solution within 100 days of taking power, made the announcement at the Future Brisbane event in the city.

The seven-person Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority, chaired by property expert Stephen Conry and established by legislation on Thursday, will have a wide remit for their review and produce a “bold plan” for the Games.

They will take a broad look at every planned venue, the Athletes’ Villages and the transport infrastructure linking it all, as well as the potential legacy of the Olympics.

“Today we fire the starter’s gun on Brisbane 2032 after 1,200 lost days,” Crisafulli later posted on social media.

“Seven experts in their fields will help guide planning for a world class Games we can be proud of and a legacy future generations will rely on.

“We will put Queensland back on the path to victory for 2032.”

The debate over a main Olympic stadium has been the very definition of political football in the northeastern Australian state since Brisbane was awarded the Games in 2021.

The original plan was a A$2.7 billion ($1.76 billion) revamp of Brisbane’s Gabba cricket stadium but Crisafulli’s predecessor as premier, Steven Miles, blanched at the cost and ordered a review of plans last December.

The review, led by former city mayor Graham Quirk, reported in March and proposed a new purpose-built 55,000-seat Olympic stadium be constructed in an inner city park at a cost of A$3.4 billion.

Miles rejected the recommendation, again on the grounds of cost, and instead decided rugby stadium Lang Park would host the ceremonies with the track and field shunted out to the QSAC athletics ground in southern suburbs of the city.

ALSO READ | Indian Golf Union elections postponed after Returning Officer resigns

Australian athletics great Raelene Boyle responded by saying Brisbane was planning a “cheapskate” Games and a group of local Olympic champions said in a letter to the government that using the QSAC site would be an “embarrassment” for the state.

At Future Brisbane on Friday, Crisafulli suggested the review could result in more events being moved to venues outside Brisbane and reiterated his view that a major new stadium was not required.

“What I think we need is world class venues,” he said.

“We don’t have that at the moment. We’ve allowed that to disappear, and I want to see world class venues.”

Refurbished venues would meet with the approval of Olympic chiefs, who awarded Brisbane the Games under the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) “New Norms” process aimed at saving hundreds of millions of dollars for hosts.

Related stories

Related Topics

2032 Brisbane Olympics /

2032 Olympics /

IOC /

Gabba

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE score: Brook scores hundred; England loses five wickets; New Zealand 348 all out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympics: Second review of Brisbane 2032 stadiums and venues launched
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024/25: ‘Hot fight’ as unbeaten Bayern visits Dortmund fortress
    AFP
  4. F1: Who’s getting fired next? Russell expresses F1 drivers’ concern
    Reuters
  5. F1: Verstappen should consider a career in comedy, says Norris
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Olympics

  1. Olympics: Second review of Brisbane 2032 stadiums and venues launched
    Reuters
  2. Boxing’s inclusion in LA 2028 Games to be decided next year - IOC’s Bach
    Reuters
  3. Meet Giorgia Villa, the Olympic silver medal-winning gymnast who is sponsored by a cheese company
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: In ambitious Opening Ceremony, Indians eagerly partake, one way or another
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Israel defender Revivo will serve a two-game ban after losing urgent court appeal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NZ vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE score: Brook scores hundred; England loses five wickets; New Zealand 348 all out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Olympics: Second review of Brisbane 2032 stadiums and venues launched
    Reuters
  3. Bundesliga 2024/25: ‘Hot fight’ as unbeaten Bayern visits Dortmund fortress
    AFP
  4. F1: Who’s getting fired next? Russell expresses F1 drivers’ concern
    Reuters
  5. F1: Verstappen should consider a career in comedy, says Norris
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment