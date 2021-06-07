India's Olympic-bound athletes to receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine after four weeks

The gap between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Olympic-bound athletes and officials has been set at four weeks by the Ministry of Health, informed Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra on Monday.

Batra has communicated the same to national sports federations.

"All NSFs whose athletes have qualified for Tokyo Olympics. The letter has been issued by the Ministry of Health Government of India, that in the case of Tokyo Bound Athletes and officials, the second dose of vaccination will be done after four weeks of the first dose of vaccination," Batra said in a statement.

Last month, a government panel had recommended that the dosage interval of Serum Insititute of India's Covishield vaccine be increased to 12-16 weeks.

READ: Railways set to sell 15 sports facilities

However, the gap between the two doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is four weeks.

The IOA on Sunday had said 120 athletes and 27 para-athletes have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine. It also said that there are 62 fully vaccinated athletes, including four para-athletes.

From among coaches and support staff members, 114 have received their first shots, while 37 are fully vaccinated.

The IOA had also urged five Olympic-bound athletes, who have recovered from COVID-19, to take their first dose of the vaccine.

The Tokyo Olympics will open on July 23.