Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates: Atanu Das aims to enter quarters, all eyes on Amit Panghal Tokyo Olympics 2020: Catch all the Live updates, results, schedule, medals tally as the Indian athletes compete on Day 9, July 31 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 July, 2021 03:35 IST India's Atanu Das in action at the Tokyo Olympics. - AFP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 July, 2021 03:35 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics and on Day 9, the focus remains on the Indian athletes who will be in action. It's an action-packed day with World Championships silver medallist, Amit Panghal up against Yuberjan Martinez of Colombia in the Round of 16. Next, will be Atanu Das who will be in action in the men's individual pre-quarterfinal. The Athletes will soon take field with the likes of Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur and long jumper M. Sreeshankar in action. But the top draw will be Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles semifinals. Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 31. July 31BoxingRound of 16: Amit Panghal vs Y. Martinez (Colombia) – 7:30 amQuarterfinal: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) – 3:36 pmShooting qualification – 50m rifle 3 – Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil – 8:30 am | Final – 12:30 pmAthleticsWomen’s discus throw Group A – Seema Punia – 6:00 amWomen’s discus throw Group B – Kamalpreet Kaur – 7:25 amMen’s Long Jump – M. Sreeshankar – 3:40 pmSailing – 49er Race 10 – Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar -- TBDArchery men's individual Pre-Quarterfinal – Atanu Das vs T. Furukawa (Japan) – 7:16 amSemifinal – 11:15 am onwardsMedal rounds – 1:00 pm onwardsBadminton women’s singles semifinals – PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) – 2:30 pm onwardsHockey – India women vs South Africa – 8:45 amAll timings are in IST