Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live Updates: Atanu Das aims to enter quarters, all eyes on Amit Panghal

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics and on Day 9, the focus remains on the Indian athletes who will be in action.

It's an action-packed day with World Championships silver medallist, Amit Panghal up against Yuberjan Martinez of Colombia in the Round of 16. Next, will be Atanu Das who will be in action in the men's individual pre-quarterfinal.

The Athletes will soon take field with the likes of Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur and long jumper M. Sreeshankar in action. But the top draw will be Rio silver medallist PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles semifinals.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 31.

July 31

Boxing

Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Y. Martinez (Colombia) – 7:30 am

Quarterfinal: Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) – 3:36 pm

Shooting qualification – 50m rifle 3 – Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil – 8:30 am | Final – 12:30 pm

Athletics

Women’s discus throw Group A – Seema Punia – 6:00 am

Women’s discus throw Group B – Kamalpreet Kaur – 7:25 am

Men’s Long Jump – M. Sreeshankar – 3:40 pm

Sailing – 49er Race 10 – Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar -- TBD

Archery men's individual Pre-Quarterfinal – Atanu Das vs T. Furukawa (Japan) – 7:16 am

Semifinal – 11:15 am onwards

Medal rounds – 1:00 pm onwards

Badminton women’s singles semifinals – PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) – 2:30 pm onwards

Hockey – India women vs South Africa – 8:45 am

All timings are in IST