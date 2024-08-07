MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Australia earns revenge and spot in last four with Serbia win

Beaten by Serbia at the same stage of the 2016 Rio Games, Australia made sure there would not be a repeat by methodically building a 26-19 first-quarter advantage and never let it go.

Published : Aug 07, 2024 18:35 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jade Melbourne (2) is hugged by Sami Whitcomb (32), of Australia, after a game against Serbia in a women’s quarterfinal game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris, France.
Jade Melbourne (2) is hugged by Sami Whitcomb (32), of Australia, after a game against Serbia in a women’s quarterfinal game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jade Melbourne (2) is hugged by Sami Whitcomb (32), of Australia, after a game against Serbia in a women’s quarterfinal game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia got its revenge and a spot in the Paris Olympics women’s basketball semifinals as it breezed past Serbia 85-67 to earn a shot at another rival on Wednesday.

Beaten by Serbia at the same stage of the 2016 Rio Games, Australia made sure there would not be a repeat by methodically building a 26-19 first-quarter advantage and never let it go.

The Opals were led by a 22-point effort from Alanna Smith while Cayla George and Jade Melbourne each chipped in with 18.

The win sends the Australians into the final four where it will take on the winners of the match between the United States and Nigeria for a place in the gold medal final on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024 Olympics - India medallists Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale return home to warm welcome

Getting retribution on Serbia is one thing but getting the better of the mighty U.S., which is expected to ease past Games debutants Nigeria later on Wednesday, would be quite another.

The U.S. is riding a 58-match winning streak chasing an unprecedented 10th gold medal and eighth in a row with much of that success coming at Australia’s expense.

The Opals have won five Olympic medals in women’s basketball but have yet to claim gold, losing to the U.S. in three consecutive Olympic finals (2000, 2004 and 2008).

More recently it was the U.S. ending Australia’s medal hopes three years ago in Tokyo when the Opals were thumped 79-55 by the Americans in the quarterfinals.

In other quarterfinal action host France takes on Germany and Spain faces off against Belgium at the Bercy on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: India 17/0 (3); Rohit, Gill open in 249-run chase vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australia earns revenge and spot in last four with Serbia win
    Reuters
  3. Former Andhra captain Vinay Kumar looks forward to writing a new chapter as USA assistant coach
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes LIVE updates, Durand Cup 2024: EBFC v DHFC to kick off at 7pm IST; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian women’s table tennis team lose to Germany in quarterfinal
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Australia earns revenge and spot in last four with Serbia win
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: India medallists Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale return home to warm welcome
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Vinesh Phogat disqualifed: Why was Vinesh competing in 50 kg category at Paris 2024 Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Puerto Rico’s Camacho-Quinn gets swift start to 100m hurdles defence
    Reuters
  5. India vs Spain men’s hockey bronze medal match, Paris 2024 Olympics: Preview, head-to head, when and where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL live score, 3rd ODI: India 17/0 (3); Rohit, Gill open in 249-run chase vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australia earns revenge and spot in last four with Serbia win
    Reuters
  3. Former Andhra captain Vinay Kumar looks forward to writing a new chapter as USA assistant coach
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. East Bengal vs Downtown Heroes LIVE updates, Durand Cup 2024: EBFC v DHFC to kick off at 7pm IST; Lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Indian women’s table tennis team lose to Germany in quarterfinal
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment