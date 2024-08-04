MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: Glad that I was able to give a good performance at Paris Olympics, says Indian shooter Ramita Jindal

Ramita, 20, shot 145.3 in a high-quality eight-women final. The young Indian shooter was placed seventh after 10 shots (104.0), when the elimination began.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 15:29 IST , PARIS

Team Sportstar

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal ended seventh in the final of the 10m air rifle women’s competition at the Olympic Games on Monday.

Ramita, 20, shot 145.3 in a high-quality eight-women final. The young Indian shooter was placed seventh after 10 shots (104.0), when the elimination began.

“I am very grateful and feeling proud to represent India at the Paris Olympics. I am glad that I was able to give a good performance. Now, I will take some time off from shooting, and then come back stronger. It will start from Nationals in November. I think I was in the moment while I was shooting. I tried to give my best. When I made it to final, I was immensely happy and feeling proud that after a long time, someone from my event made it to the finals. I went into the final with a lot of will power. I tried my best but that was not my day. All these experiences will help me grow stronger in future,” said Ramita Jindal.

