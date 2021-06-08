Home Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics committee may ask for further vaccine donations, says CEO Muto Muto also said that neither a further postponement nor a cancellation of the Tokyo Games were discussed at an executive meeting on Tuesday. Reuters 08 June, 2021 16:29 IST The Tokyo 2020 organising committee may seek further vaccine donations ahead of the Olympic Games scheduled this summer. (Representative Image) - AP (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Reuters 08 June, 2021 16:29 IST The Tokyo 2020 organising committee may seek further vaccine donations ahead of the Olympic Games scheduled this summer, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Tuesday following an executive board meeting.READ: Tokyo 2020: Britain's Becky Downie misses out on selection Muto also said that neither a further postponement nor a cancellation of the Summer Games were discussed at the meeting.The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed once due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to start on July 23. Read more stories on Olympics 2021. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.