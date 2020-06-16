Home Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Board member says another delay could be an option Tokyo 2020 board member Haruyuki Takahashi has said a further delay to the Olympics should be considered instead of cancelling the event. Reuters Tokyo 16 June, 2020 10:17 IST IOC President Thomas Bach has said the Games would have to be scrapped if the event cannot be held next year but Takahashi said cancelling them would have major financial implications. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) - AP Reuters Tokyo 16 June, 2020 10:17 IST Tokyo 2020 board member Haruyuki Takahashi has said a further delay to the already-postponed Olympics should be considered instead of cancelling the event if the COVID-19 pandemic does not improve, Japanese daily Nikkan Sports reported on Tuesday.The Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee made the unprecedented decision in March to postpone the Games, originally due to start next month, until 2021.IOC President Thomas Bach has said the Games would have to be scrapped if the event cannot be held next year but Takahashi said cancelling them would have major financial implications.READ: Tokyo Olympics, IOC conflict over who pays for postponement“Japan and the world economy will be severely hit,” Nikkan Sports quoted him as saying, adding that another postponement should be considered before cancellation.Tokyo 2020 was not immediately available to comment on the report.Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said during the organising committee's executive board meeting on Friday that cancelling the Games had not been discussed with the IOC.REPORT: Eighty percent of venues secured for Tokyo Olympics, say organisersWith the Beijing Winter Olympics and soccer World Cup to be staged in 2022, delaying the Tokyo Games further would cause greater scheduling issues and conflicts.Takahashi, a former executive at the advertising agency Dentsu Inc, made headlines in March when a Reuters investigation found that he was paid $8.2 million by the committee that spearheaded Tokyos bid for the 2020 Games. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.