An San becomes triple Olympic gold-medallist with win in women's individual recurve final San, 20, also became the first triple Olympic gold-medallist at Tokyo 2020 after her wins in mixed team and women's doubles events. Team Sportstar 30 July, 2021 13:52 IST An San of South Korea celebrates after winning gold. - REUTERS South Korea archer An San rounded off a superb week with a gold medal in the women's individual recurve final on Friday.San, 20, also became the first triple Olympic gold-medallist at Tokyo 2020 after her wins in mixed team and women's doubles events. Elena Osipova of the Russian Olympic Committee claimed silver and Italy's Lucilla Boari won bronze.More to follow...