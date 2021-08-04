Tokyo Olympics

Andre de Grasse wins 200m gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Andre de Grasse of Canada claimed the men's 200m gold medal with a timing of 19.62 seconds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday.

04 August, 2021 18:29 IST

Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 200m final at the Olympic Games in Japan.   -  Getty Images

Canada's Andre de Grasse took home the men's 200-metre gold medal with an impressive run at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

He clocked a timing of 19.62s and finished ahead of silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek of United States, who completed the race at 19.68s. Meanwhile, another American sprinter Noah Lyles claimed the bronze.

