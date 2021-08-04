Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Andre de Grasse wins 200m gold medal at Tokyo Olympics Andre de Grasse of Canada claimed the men's 200m gold medal with a timing of 19.62 seconds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 04 August, 2021 18:29 IST Canadian sprinter Andre de Grasse celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 200m final at the Olympic Games in Japan. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 04 August, 2021 18:29 IST Canada's Andre de Grasse took home the men's 200-metre gold medal with an impressive run at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.He clocked a timing of 19.62s and finished ahead of silver medallist Kenneth Bednarek of United States, who completed the race at 19.68s. Meanwhile, another American sprinter Noah Lyles claimed the bronze.More to follow..... Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :