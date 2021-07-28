Tokyo Olympics: Murray, Salisbury eliminated in doubles quarterfinals

Andy Murray's bid for a third Olympic gold medal ended on Wednesday as the former World No. 1 and partner Joe Salisbury lost to Croatia's Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig in the quarterfinals of the men's doubles.

The British pair led Cilic and Dodig by a set and a break but suffered a late collapse as the Croatians prevailed in a deciding tie-break to win 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 10-7.

Murray pulled out of the singles in Tokyo due to a muscle strain. He was the defending two-time champion in the event after winning gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016. He was bidding for a fourth Olympic medal, having also won silver in mixed doubles alongside Laura Robson in 2012.

Cilic and Dodig will play New Zealand's Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell in the semifinals in Tokyo. Venus and Daniell took out Colombian third seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the last eight.