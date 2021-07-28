Ariarne Titmus, the Australian swimmer ruling Tokyo Olympics

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus cruised through the 200m freestyle on Wednesday with an Olympic record of 1:53.92. On Monday, the Australian defeated American Katie Ledecky to win her first Olympic gold medal in the 400m freestyle in 3:56.69.

Popularly known as the ‘Terminator’ for her success in the Commonwealth Games and World Championships, Titmus started swimming at seven, according to the Olympic website.

Titmus likes listening to music before her events. "Music not only gets me in the zone, but I use it to separate myself from other people and make sure I don't talk to anyone else, and really focus," she told the Olympic website.

RELATED| Ariarne Titmus wins another Olympic gold for Australia as Katie Ledecky finishes fifth

The 20-year-old joined the Australian Dolphins Swim Team in 2016. She won the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2017 World Aquatic Championships. In the 2018 FINA world short-course championships, Titmus won the gold medal in the 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle, where she set a world record for the event with 3:53.92. In the same year, the Tasmanian won three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

In the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Titmus caused the biggest upset when she beat 15-time World Champion Ledecky in 400m freestyle to win gold. She won gold in 4x200m freestyle, silver in 200m freestyle and bronze in 800m freestyle.

Titmus has won two gold medals in Tokyo so far. She will next compete in the 800m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle relay.