Ariarne Titmus wins another Olympic gold for Australia as Katie Ledecky finishes fifth

Ariarne Titmus of Australia won the Olympic swimming gold in the 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday. She beat American rival Katie Ledecky to the podium.

Titmus set an Olympic record of 1 minute, 53.50 seconds to make it 2-for-2 against Ledecky, following up a thrilling victory in the 400 free. Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey came second and Canada's Penny Oleksiak third.

Ledecky, the defending gold medallist and five-time Olympic champion, finished a disappointing fifth, 1.71 behind Titmus.

Once again, the 20-year-old Titmus, dubbed 'The Terminator', delivered a blistering final lap -- she had been in third place at the 150m turn with Haughey in the lead.

Titmus had beaten Ledecky to gold in the 400m freestyle on Monday, and she becomes the first Australian woman to complete the 200-400 Olympic double since Shane Gould at the Munich 1972 Games.

Ledecky is back in the pool later on Wednesday when she competes in the first edition of the women's 1,500m freestyle.

Titmus and Ledecky are expected to face each other in the 800m freestyle on Saturday, and they will also be on opposite sides in the 4x200m relay.

Meanwhile, Hungary's Kristof Milak powered to men's 200m butterfly gold. Milak lived up to his billing as the heavy favourite in the men's 200m fly and won by 2.48 from Japan's Tomoru Honda, with Italy's Federico Burdisso taking bronze.