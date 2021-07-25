Ashleigh Barty loses in first round at Tokyo Olympics, 15 days after Wimbledon win

Top-ranked Ash Barty has been upset by 48th-ranked Spanish opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Tokyo tennis tournament.

She struggled with a whopping 55 unforced errors to Sorribes Tormo’s 13 and got in only 54 per cent of her first serves compared to her opponent’s 83 per cent.

It was Barty’s Olympic singles debut. She won a doubles match with Australian teammate Storm Sanders on Saturday.

The defeat comes 15 days after Barty won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title.