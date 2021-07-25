Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Ashleigh Barty loses in first round at Tokyo Olympics, 15 days after Wimbledon win It was Barty’s Olympic singles debut. She won a doubles match with Australian teammate Storm Sanders on Saturday. AP TOKYO 25 July, 2021 09:54 IST World number one and recent Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty is out in the first round. - GETTY IMAGES AP TOKYO 25 July, 2021 09:54 IST Top-ranked Ash Barty has been upset by 48th-ranked Spanish opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Tokyo tennis tournament.She struggled with a whopping 55 unforced errors to Sorribes Tormo’s 13 and got in only 54 per cent of her first serves compared to her opponent’s 83 per cent. Tokyo Olympics Day 3 Live Updates: Sania, Ankita knocked out of doubles; Sindhu makes winning start, Ashleigh Barty out of women's singles It was Barty’s Olympic singles debut. She won a doubles match with Australian teammate Storm Sanders on Saturday.The defeat comes 15 days after Barty won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :