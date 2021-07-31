Tokyo Olympics, Athletics LIVE: Men's 100m - Yohan Blake comes second in his heat

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Athletics events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES:

RUNNERS WITH SUB-10s TIMINGS: De Grasse, Fred Kerley (United States - 9.97s), Lamont Marcell Jacobs (Italy - 9.94s) and Enoch Adigoke (Nigeria - 9.98s) are the four best performers from round one.

Men's 100m Heat 7 - Jamaica's Yohan Blake is beaten! Australia's Rohan Browning wins the heat at a timing of 10.01s. Blakes comes second at 10.06s. Great Britain's Chijindu Ujah finishes third at 10.08s.

Men's 100m Heat 6 - Another disqualification, it's Fabrice Dabla of Togo in Lane 2, which is the same one as Oduduru. Akani Simbine of South Africa takes this heat with a timing of 10.08s.

Men's 100m Heat 5 - Nigeria's Divine Oduduru was disqualified. One of the event's favourites -- Andre De Grasse of Canada -- wins the heat at a timing of 9.90s.

Athletics events left today:

Men's 100m Heats.

Women's 800m semifinals.

4*400 Mixed Relay Final.

Women's 100m Final.

Men's Discus Throw Final.

Where to watch the Olympics live in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast the Tokyo Olympics live in India. Meanwhile, Sony LIV will provide live streaming online.