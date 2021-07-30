Avinash Sable betters own national record, misses Men's 3000m Steeplechase final

Avinash Sable broke the National Record (NR) in 3000m steeplechase, finishing seventh in round 1 heats in Tokyo on Friday.

Sable clocked 8:18.12 seconds, bettering his own NR of 8:20.20 seconds at the Federation Cup in Patiala in March this year. However, he couldn't make the final as the top three from each heat, plus the next six fastest times across all heats, advance to the 15-man final.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Today Live Updates Day 8: Deepika Kumari enters quarters, Avinash Sable breaks national record

Sable has been on a national record-spree in the last few years, which saw him enter the final at the 2019 Doha Worlds and also qualify for Tokyo.