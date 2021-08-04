Tokyo Olympics

Boxing: Lopez of Cuba wins men's light-heavyweight gold

Arlen Lopez of Cuba beat Britain's Ben Whittaker to win the Olympic gold medal in the men's light-heavyweight boxing in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Arlen Lopez of Cuba poses with his gold medal after winning the men's light-heavyweight boxing in Tokyo Olympics.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
Arlen Lopez of Cuba beat Britain's Ben Whittaker to win the Olympic gold medal in the men's light-heavyweight boxing in Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Whittaker won the silver while Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez of Azerbaijan and Russian Imam Khataev both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists

More to follow...

