Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Boxing: Lopez of Cuba wins men's light-heavyweight gold Arlen Lopez of Cuba beat Britain's Ben Whittaker to win the Olympic gold medal in the men's light-heavyweight boxing in Tokyo on Wednesday. Reuters Tokyo 04 August, 2021 13:13 IST Arlen Lopez of Cuba poses with his gold medal after winning the men's light-heavyweight boxing in Tokyo Olympics. - Getty Images Reuters Tokyo 04 August, 2021 13:13 IST Arlen Lopez of Cuba beat Britain's Ben Whittaker to win the Olympic gold medal in the men's light-heavyweight boxing in Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. READ: Lovlina Borgohain wins boxing bronze at Tokyo Olympics Whittaker won the silver while Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez of Azerbaijan and Russian Imam Khataev both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalistsMore to follow...