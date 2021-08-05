Canada's Damian Warner breaks Olympic record to win decathlon gold in Tokyo

Damian Warner of Canada led from start to finish to win the men's decathlon gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday with a new Games record score of 9,018 points.

Warner arrived in Tokyo as the leading decathlete in the world in 2021 after scoring 8,995 points at a meet in May - the fifth highest total in history.

RELATED | Tokyo Olympics Athletics: American Nageotte wins women's pole vault gold

The 31-year-old kicked off his campaign by tying his own world record in the 100m and bettering the Games mark in long jump on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he set a Games record 13.46 seconds in the 110 metres hurdles, threw the javelin 63.44 metres -- close to his personal best of 64.67m -- and ran the 1,500m in 4:31:08s to become only the fourth man to score 9,000 points, after Kevin Mayer, Ashton Eaton and Roman Sebrle.

Frenchman Mayer took his second successive Games silver with 8,726 points and 21-year-old Australian Ash Moloney won bronze with 8,649.