Full list of India’s Olympic medals: Who won, which event, which edition, details

India's maiden appearance at the Summer Olympics came in 1900 and since then the country has won 28 medals at the quadrennial event, both in the individual as well as team events.

Sportstar takes a look at all the occasions when India ensured a podium finish at the quadrennial showpiece.

Norman Pritchard (Silver, Paris 1900, Men’s 200m) : Long before independence, India’s first Olympic medal came in athletics, courtesy British-Indian athlete Pritchard, who won a silver medal in the 200m category during the nation's maiden representation at the prestigious event.

: Long before independence, India’s first Olympic medal came in athletics, courtesy British-Indian athlete Pritchard, who won a silver medal in the 200m category during the nation's maiden representation at the prestigious event. Norman Pritchard (Silver, Paris 1900, Men’s 200m hurdles) : Pritchard clinched yet another silver medal at the same edition, finishing second in the 200m hurdles.

Pritchard clinched yet another silver medal at the same edition, finishing second in the 200m hurdles. India (Gold, Amsterdam 1928, Men's field hockey ): After a 28-year wait, India won its third medal at the Olympics, this time at a team event, where the men’s hockey team, led by Jaipal Singh Munda, clinched gold, beating Netherlands 3–0 in the final.

After a 28-year wait, India won its third medal at the Olympics, this time at a team event, where the men’s hockey team, led by Jaipal Singh Munda, clinched gold, beating Netherlands 3–0 in the final. India (Gold, Los Angeles 1932, Men's field hockey): Lal Shah Bokhari and Co. successfully defended India's gold medal, four years later, winning the top prize by beating Japan 11–1 in the final.

Lal Shah Bokhari and Co. successfully defended India's gold medal, four years later, winning the top prize by beating Japan 11–1 in the final. India (Gold, Berlin 1936, Men's field hockey): A hat-trick of gold medals for the men’s hockey team was complete, as it trounced each team on its way to the final in 1936, defeating host Germany 8–1 in the summit clash.

READ | Olympic records: Most gold medals won at the same edition of the Summer Games

India (Gold, London 1948, Men's field hockey ): With the globe disrupted by the Second World War, the Olympics did not happen for 12 years before it returned in 1948 in London, where India, then free from British rule and competing as an independent nation, won its fourth successive gold medal in men’s field hockey. Led by Kishan Lal, the side breezed its way through the group stage, beat the Netherlands 2–1 in the semifinal before overcoming host Great Britain 4–0 in the final to reclaim the title.

With the globe disrupted by the Second World War, the Olympics did not happen for 12 years before it returned in 1948 in London, where India, then free from British rule and competing as an independent nation, won its fourth successive gold medal in men’s field hockey. Led by Kishan Lal, the side breezed its way through the group stage, beat the Netherlands 2–1 in the semifinal before overcoming host Great Britain 4–0 in the final to reclaim the title. India (Gold, Helsinki 1952, Men's field hockey): Kunwar Digvijay Singh’s men defeated the the Netherlands 6–1 in the title clash to keep the gold rush going for the side at the quadrennial event.

Kunwar Digvijay Singh’s men defeated the the Netherlands 6–1 in the title clash to keep the gold rush going for the side at the quadrennial event. KD Jadhav (Bronze, Helsinki 1952, Men’s freestyle bantamweight wrestling): In each of the previous four editions, India returned home with just one medal. However, at the 1952 Helsinki Games, a second one came along courtesy Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, who created history by becoming independent India's first-ever individual medallist, winning the bronze medal in the freestyle bantamweight wrestling category.

ALSO READ | Full list of India's individual Olympic medallists

India (Gold, Melbourne 1956, Men's field hockey): The Indian men continued to dominate in field hockey at the Olympics as its winning run extended to six in 1956, when the team led by Balbir Singh Sr., stood on top of the podium after beating Pakistan 1-0 in the final.

The Indian men continued to dominate in field hockey at the Olympics as its winning run extended to six in 1956, when the team led by Balbir Singh Sr., stood on top of the podium after beating Pakistan 1-0 in the final. India (Silver, Rome 1960, Men's field hockey): What maybe called the first blip in India's golden run at the Summer Games, the nation suffered its first defeat at an Olympic final in 1960, when it lost 1-0 to Pakistan.

What maybe called the first blip in India's golden run at the Summer Games, the nation suffered its first defeat at an Olympic final in 1960, when it lost 1-0 to Pakistan. India (Gold, Tokyo 1964, Men's field hockey): India returned to winning ways in Tokyo after missing out on the gold in the Italian capital. The men's hockey team struck gold, defeating Pakistan 1-0 in the final, courtesy of a goal from Mohinder Lal.

India returned to winning ways in Tokyo after missing out on the gold in the Italian capital. The men's hockey team struck gold, defeating Pakistan 1-0 in the final, courtesy of a goal from Mohinder Lal. India (Bronze, Mexico City 1968, Men's field hockey): The first instance when India did not win either gold or silver in men's hockey was at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, when it came home with a bronze medal, after beating West Germany 2-1 in the playoff match.

The first instance when India did not win either gold or silver in men's hockey was at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, when it came home with a bronze medal, after beating West Germany 2-1 in the playoff match. India (Bronze, Munich 1972, Men's field hockey): A second successive bronze medal followed, as the men's team beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the playoff. This squad also had Vece Paes, the father of arguably India's greatest Olympian Leander in it.

A second successive bronze medal followed, as the men's team beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the playoff. This squad also had Vece Paes, the father of arguably India's greatest Olympian Leander in it. India (Gold, Moscow 1980, Men's field hockey): For the first time since winning at the 1900 Olympics in Paris, India failed to stand on the podium in hockey at Montreal 1976. An eight-year winless run ended in 1980 at Moscow, when Vasudevan Bhaskaran's men won gold, beating Spain 1-0 in the final.

The gold medal winning Indian men's hockey team. It remains the last time it stood on a podium at an Olympics. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Leander Peas (Bronze, Atlanta 1996, Men's tennis): India's barren run came to a refreshing end after 16 long years, when Leander won the bronze medal at the 1996 Games, beating Brazil's Fernando Meligeni 7-6, 6-3 in the playoff match.

India's barren run came to a refreshing end after 16 long years, when Leander won the bronze medal at the 1996 Games, beating Brazil's Fernando Meligeni 7-6, 6-3 in the playoff match. Karnam Malleswari (Bronze, Sydney 2000, Women's 69kg weightlifting): Malleswari became India's first female Olympic medallist at the millennium Olympics in Sydney when she won bronze in weightlifting in the women's 69kg category.

India's Karnam Malleswari (extreme right) on the podium after winning bronze at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. - AP