What do the Olympic rings signify?

The Olympic symbol comprises five rings of five different colours- (left to right)- blue, yellow, black, green and red. The rings symbolise the union of the five continents, the participation of the athletes at these Games and express the activity of the Olympic movement.

The five-coloured rings represent the five inhabited continents of the world. These are- Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania. No ring colour represents a particular continent.

“These five rings represent the five parts of the world now won over to the cause of olympism and ready to accept its fecund rivalries. What is more, the six colors thus combined reproduce those of all nations without exception,”- Pierre de Coubertin, Founder of the Olympic Movement and the designer of the symbol.

As per Rule number eight of the Olympic charter, the meaning of these rings is as follows:

“The Olympic symbol expresses the activity of the Olympic Movement and represents the union of the five continents and the meeting of athletes from throughout the world at the Olympic Games.”