What are the three Olympic values?

Given its place in the international community and calendar and the global nature of its organisation, the Olympics has its own set of values which athletes are expected to adhere to at the quadrennial event.

The three Olympic values are excellence, friendship and respect.

As per Page 17 of the International Olympic Committee’s The Fundamentals of Olympic Values Education, the meaning for each of them is as follows:

Excellence: Excellence means doing the best we can, on the field of play or in our professional life. The important thing is not winning, but taking part, making progress and enjoying the healthy combination of body, will and mind.

Respect: This includes respect for yourself and your body, for other people, for rules and regulations, for sport and for the environment.

Friendship: Friendship is at the heart of the Olympic Movement. It encourages us to see sport as an instrument for mutual understanding between individuals, and between people all over the world.