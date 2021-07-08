Which city has hosted the most number of Olympic Games?

Since its inaugural edition in 1896 in Greece, many cities have received the opportunity to host the Olympics, more than just once.

London claims the top spot for having hosted the Olympic Games thrice - the most for any city (1908, 1948, 2012).

There is a tie for the second spot between three cities, all of whom have hosted the Olympics twice. Athens (1896 and 2004), Paris (1900 and 1924) and Los Angeles (1932 and 1984).



READ: What are the oldest Olympics sports?

Tokyo will join these three cities in July, having hosted two editions of the Games, first in 1964 and now in 2021.

Paris and Los Angeles are set to claim joint spot with London, in 2024 and 2028 respectively, for having played host to maximum editions of the Games.