Bajrang aims to enter quarters, Tokyo 2020 Live Wrestling Updates: Seema Bisla crashes out

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of Tokyo 2020 as the Indian athletes aim for podium finishes on August 6

Seema Bisla loses her bout and fails to advance into the quarterfinal

With just 37 seconds left, Saara took another point and that will be it as Saara wins 3-1.

Seema finally gets her first point on the board and she managed to push her opponent out by the single leg takedown

Seema tried to attack but Saara was successful in pushing the Indian out of the mat and took one more point.

At the end of the first period, Saara took a 1-0 lead.

In the six minute bout, both wrestlers started defensively and Seema failed to gather a point in the 30 seconds, while led to her opponent pocket a single point.

The wrestlers are making their way and Seema will be competing in the 50kg category

We are moments away from Seema Bisla's bout against Sarra Hamdi of Tunisia

Meanwhile in golf, Two birdies so far for Aditi Ashok in round 3. She is second on the leaderboard, not tied anymore.

India's biggest medal hope, Bajrang Punia will be the biggest attraction as he will aim to book a quarterfinal berth along with Seema Bisla in the men's and women's freestyle wrestling.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on August 6 so that you can stay up to speed!

India – Aug: 6

Men's 50 km walk final - Gurpreet Singh - 2:00 AM

Golf - Women's individual R3 - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar - 4:00 AM

Women's 20km walk final - Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami - 1:00 PM

Hockey Women's Bronze Medal - GB vs IND - 7:00 AM

Wrestling - Men's freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final - Bajrang Punia vs E. Akmataliev - 8 AM onwards

Wrestling - Women's freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final - Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi - 8 AM onwards

Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay Heat 2 - Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Arokia Rajiv, Nirma Noah Tom, Muhammed Anas - 5:07 PM