Anshu Malik loses in wrestling 57kg repechage at Tokyo Olympics Anshu Malik lost to Valeria Koblova of ROC in the Women's freestyle 57kg repechage on Thursday to bow out of the Tokyo Olympics. Team Sportstar 05 August, 2021 07:45 IST Anshu Malik, 19, in action. (File Picture) - SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR Team Sportstar 05 August, 2021 07:45 IST Anshu Malik lost to Valeria Koblova of ROC 1-5 in the Women's freestyle 57kg repechage on Thursday to bow out of the Tokyo Olympics. Ravi Kumar Dahiya enters 57kg wrestling final, assures India fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo What is repechage and how it works in wrestling Anshu had lost to Individual World Cup gold medallist and double Worlds medallist Iryna Kurachkina 8-2 in a first-round match of the women's 57kg weight category on Wednesday. However, Anshu made it to the repechage round following Kurachkina's progress to the title clash.