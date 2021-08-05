Anshu Malik loses in wrestling 57kg repechage at Tokyo Olympics

Anshu Malik lost to Valeria Koblova of ROC 1-5 in the Women's freestyle 57kg repechage on Thursday to bow out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Anshu had lost to Individual World Cup gold medallist and double Worlds medallist Iryna Kurachkina 8-2 in a first-round match of the women’s 57kg weight category on Wednesday. However, Anshu made it to the repechage round following Kurachkina's progress to the title clash.