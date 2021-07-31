Archery: Atanu Das loses to Takaharu Furukawa in pre-quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics

India’s archery campaign at the Tokyo Olympics ended on a disappointing note after the last archer in the fray, Atanu Das, lost to London Olympics silver medallist Takaharu Furukawa of Japan in a third-round match in the men’s individual event on Saturday.

Atanu, who upset London Olympics gold medallist, Jinhyek Oh of Korea, in the previous round, lost 4-6 (25-27, 28-28, 28-27, 28-28, 26-27) to the Japanese, who is a 2015 World championships bronze medallist.

Two eights in the opening set did not help Atanu, who gathered better scores (10, 9 and 9) to share points in the next.

The Indian shot two 10s and an 8 to take the third round and level the set scores 3-3.

It was followed by another tied round as both archers collected an identical series of 9, 10, 9 to make it 4-4.

Atanu’s scores of 9, 8 and 9 in the fifth set were not good enough as the Japanese, who had earlier won the team bronze, secured his place in the quarterfinals.