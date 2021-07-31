Home India in Tokyo Archery: Atanu Das loses to Takaharu Furukawa in pre-quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics India's campaign in archery came to an end after Atanu Das, seeded 35th, lost to 46th seed Takaharu Furukawa of Japan 4-6 in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's individual event on Saturday. Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 31 July, 2021 07:35 IST India's Atanu Das, seeded 35th, beat 46th seed Takaharu Furukawa of Japan to reach the quarterfinals of the archery men's individual event. - AFP Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 31 July, 2021 07:35 IST India’s archery campaign at the Tokyo Olympics ended on a disappointing note after the last archer in the fray, Atanu Das, lost to London Olympics silver medallist Takaharu Furukawa of Japan in a third-round match in the men’s individual event on Saturday.Atanu, who upset London Olympics gold medallist, Jinhyek Oh of Korea, in the previous round, lost 4-6 (25-27, 28-28, 28-27, 28-28, 26-27) to the Japanese, who is a 2015 World championships bronze medallist. Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for women's discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics Two eights in the opening set did not help Atanu, who gathered better scores (10, 9 and 9) to share points in the next.The Indian shot two 10s and an 8 to take the third round and level the set scores 3-3.It was followed by another tied round as both archers collected an identical series of 9, 10, 9 to make it 4-4.Atanu’s scores of 9, 8 and 9 in the fifth set were not good enough as the Japanese, who had earlier won the team bronze, secured his place in the quarterfinals. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :