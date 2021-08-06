Bajrang Punia enters Olympic wrestling 65kg quarters in Tokyo

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beat Ernaaz Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan 3-3 on criteria to reach the quarters in the Men's freestyle 65kg at the Tokyo Olympics. Bajrang scored the biggest points of the match through a takedown in round one. He will meet Morteza Ghiasi Cheka (Iran) in the quarterfinal.

The only three-time World championships medallist from India is one of the more consistent performers in his weight category. This makes Bajrang one of the strong medal contenders in the 65kg weight class in Tokyo.

Bajrang Punia reaches Olympic wrestling 65kg semifinals in Tokyo, to face Haji Aliyev

Bajrang remained in the shadow of his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt in the initial phase of his career before making his mark by claiming a World championships bronze medal in the 60kg in 2013.

The gritty wrestler won several medals in the Asian championships, Commonwealth Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World under-23 championships and World championships.

Bajrang experienced more success after his switch to 65kg. His two Asian titles, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold medals, a Worlds under-23 silver and three Worlds medals have come in the last four years.