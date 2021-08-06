Bajrang Punia loses Olympic wrestling 65kg semifinal in Tokyo, to play for bronze

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia lost to three time world champion Haji Aliyev 12-5 in the semifinal of the 65kg category. He will play for bronze on Saturday.

Earlier, Bajrang beat Morteza Ghiasi Cheka of Iran by fall in the Men's freestyle 65kg quarterfinal at the Tokyo Olympics. India has five medals at this Olympics. Mirabai Chanu had earlier won a silver in weightlifting and Ravi Kumar Dahiya a silver in wrestling, while Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu and the men's team got a bronze in boxing, badminton and hockey respectively.

Bajrang Punia enters Olympic wrestling 65kg quarters in Tokyo

Bajrang beat Ernaaz Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan 3-3 on criteria to reach the quarters. Bajrang scored the biggest points of the match through a takedown in round one.

Seema Bisla went down 1-3 to Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi in the opening round of the women's 50kg class in the morning. Bisla's repechage hopes ended after the Tunisian wrestler lost her quarterfinal bout.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Thursday joined a select club of elite Indian athletes as he became only the second Indian wrestler to win an Olympic silver medal.



