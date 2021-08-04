Home India in Tokyo India women lose Olympic hockey semifinal, to play Great Britain for bronze in Tokyo India women's hockey team lost to Argentina 1-2 at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. The Rani Rampal-led side moves top the bronze medal match. Team Sportstar 04 August, 2021 17:05 IST Maria Noel Barrionuevo of Team Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's semifinal match between Argentina and India. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 04 August, 2021 17:05 IST India women's hockey team lost to Argentina 1-2 at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. The Rani Rampal-led side will face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Thursday. Tokyo 2020, IND 1 - 2 ARG Women's Hockey SF Live: Barrionuevo brace gives Argentina lead vs India Gurjit Kaur put India in the lead with a fine penalty corner drag-flick in the first quarter. However, Noel Barrionuevo found the bottom right corner with a brilliant drag-flick to bring Argentina level. Barrionuevo then put Argentina in the lead when her drag-flick clipped an India defender en route to goal. The umpire checked with the video umpire for danger, but the goal stood.More to follow... Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :