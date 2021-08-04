India women lose Olympic hockey semifinal, to play Great Britain for bronze in Tokyo

India women's hockey team lost to Argentina 1-2 at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. The Rani Rampal-led side will face Great Britain in the bronze medal match on Thursday.

Gurjit Kaur put India in the lead with a fine penalty corner drag-flick in the first quarter. However, Noel Barrionuevo found the bottom right corner with a brilliant drag-flick to bring Argentina level. Barrionuevo then put Argentina in the lead when her drag-flick clipped an India defender en route to goal. The umpire checked with the video umpire for danger, but the goal stood.

More to follow...