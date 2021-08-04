Lovlina Borgohain wins boxing bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in the women's welterweight after losing to Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli 0-5 in the semifinal at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. This is India's third medal at this year's Olympics, after Mirabai Chanu's silver in weightlifting and P.V. Sindhu's bronze in badminton.

Lovlina had outpunched Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen to storm into the semifinal. Earlier, she beat Germany's Nadine Apetz 3-2 in the Round of 16 by a split decision to enter the quarterfinals.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli Women's Boxing Highlights: Lovlina wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Lovlina won the first round 10-9 by split decision, she then went on to win the second by 3:2 split decision. In the third, the Indian boxer continued to attack but also exhibited strong defence and created the pressure to knock out her opponent.

She is now the third Indian pugilist after Vijender Singh (bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics) and M. C. Mary Kom (bronze at 2012 London Games) to win a medal at the Olympics.