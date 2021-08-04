Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia reach wrestling semifinals at Tokyo Olympics

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar beat Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov 14-4 on technical superiority to reach the semifinals in the men's 57kg at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Ravi's compatriot Deepak Punia beat China's Zushen Lin 6-3 on points to advance to the last four. Ravi will face Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semis while Deepak will square off against David Morris of the USA.

Earlier, Ravi beat Oscar Urbano of Colombia 13-2 by technical superiority Round-of-16.

Tokyo Olympics, Indian Wrestlers (men) profiles: Ravi, Bajrang, Deepak lead India's challenge

Ravi took an early 3-2 lead in the first half. In the second half, Ravi upped the ante and raced to a 13-2 lead and eventually sealed the match.

Deepak beat Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeriia 12-1 on technical superiority to reach the quarters.

Both wrestlers went neck and neck before Deepak took a 2-0 lead in the first half. Agiomor grabbed a point soon after but Deepak opened up a three point lead (4-1) heading into the final period. Deepak upped the ante in the final period, racing to 11 point lead to win the match.