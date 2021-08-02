Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulates India men's and women's hockey teams for Olympic quarterfinal wins

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the Indian men's and women's hockey teams for reaching the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics. While the men's team - it beat Great Britain 3-1 - will be playing the Olympic semis after 41 years, the women's team reached its first-ever semifinal on Monday, beating Australia 1-0.

Expressing his joy, Patnaik said that the national teams have come out with flying colours in the quarterfinals. He expressed hope that the team will keep up the momentum and win both the semis and the Olympic final.

The Odisha government has been the official sponsor of the Indian hockey team, both men and women, since 2018.