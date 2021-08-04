Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020, IND vs ARG Women's Hockey SF LIVE: India faces Argentina Argentina vs India Live Score: Get the live streaming and commentary updates from the Tokyo Olympics Field Hockey semifinal match - IND vs ARG starting from 3:30 PM. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 August, 2021 13:33 IST The Indian women's hockey side will take on Argentina in the semifinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday (File Photo). - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 04 August, 2021 13:33 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Indian women's hockey team's Tokyo 2020 semifinal game against Argentina. This is Dominic Richard taking you through the action as it unfurls at the Oi Hockey Stadium.LIVE UPDATES:In case you missed it, the Netherlands will play in the women's hockey finals for a fifth straight time at the Olympics after completing an inspiring 5-1 triumph over the 2016 Rio Olympic champion Great Britain at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Games on Wednesday.READ MORE | Netherlands reaches women's hockey final with 5-1 win over Britain MATCH PREVIEW:India and Argentina will play the first women's hockey semifinal of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday at the Oi Hockey Stadium's North Pitch.Argentina defeated Rio Games bronze-medallist Germany 3-0 to qualify for the semifinals.On the other hand, India pulled off a big surprise, beating the three-time Olympic champion and World No.2 Australia 1-0 to become the second team to reach the last-four stage.- ROAD TO SEMIS -India:Lost to the Netherlands 1-5Lost to Germany 0-2Lost to Great Britain 1-4Beat Ireland 1-0Beat South Africa 4-3Quarterfinals - Beat Australia 1-0Argentina:Lost to New Zealand 0-3Beat Spain 3-0Beat China 3-2Beat Japan 2-1Lost to Australia 0-2Quarterfinals - Beat Germany 3-0- PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR -Argentina: Ace defender Agustina Gorzelany has scored three penalty-corner goals in the six matches she has played so far.Meanwhile, forward Agustina Albertarrio has managed two field goals and will aim to improve her goal-scoring record against India.India: Forward Vandana Katariya became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick in hockey at the Olympics in Tokyo. The team will hope that Vandana maintains her form in the semis as well.Goalkeeper Savita Punia, who made nine saves against the mighty Aussies on Monday, will also be crucial for India as it eyes a final berth.- HEAD TO HEAD RECORD -Before the Olympics, the Indian women's hockey team toured Argentina. Seven matches were played in total. India faced Argentina's junior women's side in two games, that ended in draws.Later, the Indians played Argentina's B team twice and lost both times. Three outings against the Argentinian senior team followed. India drew one and lost the other two.- MOST GOALS SCORED -India:Vandana Katariya (3 goals)Argentina:Agustina Gorzelany (3 goals)- THE SQUADS -India: Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Vandana Katariya.Argentina: Belen Succi, Sofia Toccalino, Agustina Gorzelany, Valentina Raposo, Agostina Alonso, Agustina Albertarrio, Maria Jose Granatto, Delfina Merino, Rocio Sanchez Moccia, Victoria Sauze, Victoria Granatto, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Micaela Retegui, Noel Barrionuevo, Julieta Jankunas, Valentina Costa Biondi.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQs):At what time will the Indian women's hockey team be in action?The hockey game against Argentina will start at 3:30 PM IST (7 PM local time) on Wednesday. Where to watch Indian events at Tokyo Olympics?The Sony Sports Network will broadcast Tokyo Olympics live in India.Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will telecast India events with Hindi commentary while Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will have English commentary.Live streaming of the events will be available on the SonyLIV and JioTV apps.