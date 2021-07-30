Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: India thumps Japan 5-3 to finish second in group stage India finished its pool A stage by beating the host on Friday and heads into the knockouts with 12 points in five games, only behind Australia. Team Sportstar 30 July, 2021 17:00 IST India players celebrate after scoring against India during its final pool A game against Japan on Friday. - AP Team Sportstar 30 July, 2021 17:00 IST The Indian men's hockey team finished its Olympics group stage matches with a thumping 5-3 win over Japan on Friday.The Indians took a 3-2 lead with a quarter to go after the Manpreet Singh-led side struck first in the 13th minute through Harmanpreet Singh.HIGHLIGHTSIn the final quarter, Nilakanta Sharma extended India's lead after a strong tussle from either side.India finishes the pool A stage with 12 points in five games, only behind Australia.MORE TO FOLLOW Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :