Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: India thumps Japan 5-3 to finish second in group stage

India finished its pool A stage by beating the host on Friday and heads into the knockouts with 12 points in five games, only behind Australia.

30 July, 2021 17:00 IST

India players celebrate after scoring against India during its final pool A game against Japan on Friday.   -  AP

The Indian men's hockey team finished its Olympics group stage matches with a thumping 5-3 win over Japan on Friday.

The Indians took a 3-2 lead with a quarter to go after the Manpreet Singh-led side struck first in the 13th minute through Harmanpreet Singh.

HIGHLIGHTS

In the final quarter, Nilakanta Sharma extended India's lead after a strong tussle from either side.

India finishes the pool A stage with 12 points in five games, only behind Australia.

