India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal - head-to-head, best players, stats

India and Argentina will play the first women's hockey semifinal of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday at the Oi Hockey Stadium's North Pitch.

Argentina defeated the Rio Games bronze-medallist Germany 3-0 to qualify for the semifinals.

On the other hand, India pulled off a big surprise, beating the three-time Olympic champion and World No.2 Australia 1-0 to become the second team to reach the last-four stage.

-ROAD TO SEMIS-

INDIA-

Lost to the Netherlands 1-5

Lost to Germany 0-2

Lost to Great Britain 1-4

Beats Ireland 1-0

Beats South Africa 4-3

Quarterfinals- Beats Australia 1-0

ARGENTINA-

Lost to New Zealand 0-3

Beats Spain 3-0

Beats China 3-2

Beats Japan 2-1

Lost to Australia 0-2

Quarterfinals- Beats Germany 3-0

- PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR -

ARGENTINA: Ace defender Agustina Gorzelany has scored three penalty-corner goals in the six matches she has played so far.

Meanwhile, forward Agustina Albertarrio has managed two field goals and will aim to improve her goal-scoring record against India.

INDIA: Forward Vandana Katariya became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick in hockey at the Olympics in Tokyo. The team will hope that Vandana maintains her form in the semis as well.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia, who made nine saves against the mighty Aussies on Monday, will also be crucial for India as it eyes a final berth.

- HEAD TO HEAD RECORD -

Before the Olympics, the Indian women's hockey team toured Argentina. Seven matches were played in total. India faced Argentina's junior women's side in two games, that ended in draws.

Later, the Indians played Argentina's B team twice and lost both times. Three outings against the Argentinian senior team followed. India drew one and lost the other two.

-MOST GOALS SCORED-

India:

Vandana Katariya (3 goals)

Argentina:

Agustina Gorzelany (3 goals)

-SQUAD-

India: Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Vandana Katariya.

Argentina: Belen Succi, Sofia Toccalino, Agustina Gorzelany, Valentina Raposo, Agostina Alonso, Agustina Albertarrio, Maria Jose Granatto, Delfina Merino, Rocio Sanchez Moccia, Victoria Sauze, Victoria Granatto, Eugenia Trinchinetti, Micaela Retegui, Noel Barrionuevo, Julieta Jankunas, Valentina Costa Biondi.

