Tokyo Olympics: Indian tennis - Sumit Nagal profile, ranking, opponents, form guide Here are the profile, ranking, form guide and opponents of Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal who will take part in the men's singles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. N. Sudarshan 22 July, 2021 12:04 IST A string of pullouts has given Sumit Nagal an opportunity of a lifetime to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. - R. Ragu N. Sudarshan 22 July, 2021 12:04 IST Sumit Nagal (men's singles)Ranking: 144 (as of June 14, 2021)Form guide: 2021: ATP 250 Buenos Aires quarterfinalist, Australian Open first-round; 2020: US Open second roundMain rivals: Djokovic, Zverev, Murray, Tsitsipas, Fognini, Nishikori, Hurkacz, Medvedev, Rublev, Khachanov, Karatsev, Carreno Busta, Auger-Aliassime, Cilic, Monfils, Humbert, Basilashvili, Davidovich Fokina, TiafoeA string of pullouts has given Sumit Nagal an opportunity of a lifetime to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. It will arguably be the most high-profile event he has ever competed in, and the 23-year-old will be hoping it can turbo-charge a career that appears to have hit a rut. Since making the quarterfinals at the ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires in early March, the 23-year-old has a win-loss record of 12-11. He lost in the French Open qualifiers and didn't make the trip to London for Wimbledon.The US Open was a source of great happiness last year as he won his maiden Grand Slam singles match, a first by an Indian in seven years. A good showing at the Olympics can set him up well for the North American hard-court swing leading into the final Grand Slam of the year. The competition in Tokyo, though, will be cut-throat. There have been high-profile pullouts, but the field still resembles that of an ATP Masters 1000 event, a level that will be a significant step-up for Nagal. Nine of the world's top-15 players are vying for top honours, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Matteo Berrettini and Denis Shapovalov among the notable absentees.Interestingly, Nagal, as a junior, had beaten the likes of Berrettini (Wimbledon 2021 finalist), Shapovalov and Hubert Hurkacz (Wimbledon 2021 semifinalists). A repeat act against players of that pedigree looks improbable, but a win or two against those in the rung slightly below will do Nagal a world of good.