Gender parity to be achieved at Paris 2024 Olympics, says IOC

After the closure of the three-day Generation Equality Forum held last week in Paris, France, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday announced its commitment towards strengthening and accelerating gender equality at the Olympic Games and across the Olympic Movement by 2024.

IOC has promised to consolidate the Olympic Games as one of the most effective global platforms for promoting and strengthening gender equality, especially with regard to athletes participation and event schedule, including the competition hours and medal events per day.

According to a release by IOC, Tokyo 2020 will witness a gender-balanced athlete participation, while gender parity (exactly 50 percent male and female participation) is to be achieved at Paris 2024.

Having set a goal of reaching at least 30 percent women representation in the decision-making bodies in sports organisations, the committee agreed on increasing female representation in governance and leadership positions across the Olympic Movement.

"Ensure gender-equal and fair portrayal in all Olympic-related communications to foster positive attitudes and to challenge harmful social norms, gender stereotypes, and practices," the release added.

"We can all agree that the current crisis presents many challenges to sport and gender equality at large," said the two-time Olympic swimming champion and IOC Member and Athletes' Commission Chair Kirsty Coventry.

"That is why, now more than ever, we must ensure that resource allocation continues to be put towards girls and women's sport and that we guarantee equal access and opportunities for girls and boys to play sport in a safe and inclusive environment."

"We are committed more than ever to accelerating progress within the Olympic Movement by continuing to lead by example and establishing concrete targets," she added.

Tokyo 2020 will be the first gender-balanced Olympic Games, with a female athlete participation of almost 49 percent. Furthermore, IOC, for the first time allowed and supported all 206 NOCs to have their flag carried by one female and one male athlete at the Opening Ceremony.

(With inputs from ANI)