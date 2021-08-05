Italy's Massimo Stano races to gold in men's 20km walk

Italy’s Massimo Stano won the men’s 20-kilometre race walk at the Olympics, and Japan secured the silver and bronze.

It was the first time since the 2008 Beijing Games that China wasn’t on the podium.

Stano took the gold medal in 1 hour, 21 minutes and 5 seconds in Sapporo on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

Koki Ikeda took silver for the home country in 1:21:14 and Toshikazu Yamanishi the bronze in 1:21:28.

The race walks and marathon races were moved to cooler Sapporo to avoid the heat and humidity of the Tokyo summer.