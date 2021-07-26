Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan wins women's street skateboarding gold Nishiya finished ahead of Brazil's Rayssa Leal -- who at 13 years and 203 days could have become the youngest individual Olympic champion -- and Japan's Funa Nakayama, 16. AFP TOKYO 26 July, 2021 10:21 IST Momiji Nishiya of Team Japan poses with her gold medal during the Women's Street Final medal ceremony on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park. - GETTY IMAGES AFP TOKYO 26 July, 2021 10:21 IST Japan's Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest individual Olympic champions in history when she won the inaugural women's skateboarding gold at the age of 13 years and 330 days on Monday. Naomi Osaka reaches third round in Tokyo, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-2 Nishiya finished ahead of Brazil's Rayssa Leal and Japan's Funa Nakayama, 16. A historic first on home soil!#JPN's Nishiya Momiji is the first women's Olympic #Skateboarding champion!@worldskatesb @Japan_Olympic pic.twitter.com/6W6ReQE3BS— Olympics (@Olympics) July 26, 2021 US diver Marjorie Gestring remains the youngest individual Olympic champion after winning the 3m springboard at the 1936 Berlin Games at 13 years and 268 days. Leal, 13 years and 203 days, would have broken Gestring’s record had she won. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :