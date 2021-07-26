13-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan wins women's street skateboarding gold

Japan's Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest individual Olympic champions in history when she won the inaugural women's skateboarding gold at the age of 13 years and 330 days on Monday.

Naomi Osaka reaches third round in Tokyo, beating Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-2

Nishiya finished ahead of Brazil's Rayssa Leal and Japan's Funa Nakayama, 16.

US diver Marjorie Gestring remains the youngest individual Olympic champion after winning the 3m springboard at the 1936 Berlin Games at 13 years and 268 days. Leal, 13 years and 203 days, would have broken Gestring’s record had she won.