Japan’s Yuto Horigome wins first ever Olympic gold medal in skateboarding

Japan’s Yuto Horigome has won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street event at the Ariake Urban Sport in Tokyo on Sunday.

Yuto overcame a shaky start to pocket the gold with 37.18 points.

Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, a street league veteran, enjoyed the lead midway with back-to-back runs. However, Yuto claimed ascendancy with back-to-back tricks. Hoefler, who stumbled many times during the tricks routine, took the silver with 36.15 points.

There was some consolation for USA as Jagger Eaton took the bronze with 35.35 points.

Nyjah Huston, the pre-event favourite and the biggest name in skateboarding, flattered to deceive and finished seventh.

The result1. Yuto Horigome (Japan) (37.18 pts), 2. Kelvin Hoefler (Brazil 36.15 pts), 3. Jagger Eaton (USA 35.35 pts).