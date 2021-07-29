Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Judo: Japanese Hamada wins gold in women's 78 kg division in Tokyo Japanese judoka Shori Hamada won the gold medal in the women's -78 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, beating Madeleine Malonga of France in the final. Reuters Tokyo 29 July, 2021 15:36 IST Japan's Shori Hamada (left) defeated Madeleine Malonga of France (right) in the women's 78kg category finals. - REUTERS Reuters Tokyo 29 July, 2021 15:36 IST Japanese judoka Shori Hamada won the gold medal in the women's 78 kg category in the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, beating Madeleine Malonga of France in the final.Bronze medals went to Anna-Maria Wagner of Germany and Mayra Aguiar of Brazil.More to follow... Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :