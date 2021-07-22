Home Know Your Sport Know Your Sport - Sailing Olympic sailing takes place in the Enoshima Yacht Harbour, with races in seven different classes of dinghy or skiff Team Sportstar 22 July, 2021 12:39 IST Team Sportstar 22 July, 2021 12:39 IST Olympic sailing takes place in the Enoshima Yacht Harbour, with races in seven different classes of dinghy or skiff: RS:X, Laser, Laser Radial, Finn, 470, 49er, 49er FX and Nacra 17, the only event with mixed crews. Fleet racing – where multiple boats compete simultaneously – requires battling the elements as well as the opposing teams. Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :