Home Know Your Sport Know Your Sport - Swimming Swimming has been a part of every modern Olympic Games and is one of its most popular sports. Tokyo brings a new event – 4 x 100m mixed medley relay, where men and women can race against each other. Team Sportstar 07 July, 2021 14:46 IST Swimming has been a part of every modern Olympic Games and is one of its most popular sports. At Tokyo 2020, there will be 35 events, with the addition of three new competitions: 800m freestyle (men), 1,500m freestyle (women) and 4×100m medley relay (mixed).