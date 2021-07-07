Home Know Your Sport Know Your Sport - Basketball 3x3 Basketball returns to Tokyo, this time with a new spin-off tournament – 3x3 Basketball. This new streamlined game has its roots in 1980s American street sports and features only one hoop. Anjana Senthil_10797 07 July, 2021 14:38 IST Anjana Senthil_10797 07 July, 2021 14:38 IST Basketball returns to Tokyo, this time with a new spin-off tournament – 3x3 Basketball. This new streamlined game has its roots in 1980s American street sports and features only one hoop.3x3 basketball is played on half a regular five-a-side basketball court, with each team shooting into a single hoop. Teams consists of four players, three players on court and one substitute. The winner is the team with the highest score at the end of the 10-minute period, or the first team to reach 21 points. Read more stories on Know Your Sport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :