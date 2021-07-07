Home Know Your Sport Know Your Sport - Golf A total of 60 men and 60 women participate, based on the world rankings as compiled by the International Golf Federation. Team Sportstar 07 July, 2021 14:11 IST Team Sportstar 07 July, 2021 14:11 IST The Tokyo 2020 Olympic golf competition will be held at the par-71 East Course of Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama Prefecture.The competition format consists of a 72-hole individual stroke play for both men and women, taking place over four rounds on four consecutive days.A total of 60 men and 60 women participate, based on the world rankings as compiled by the International Golf Federation.In the event of a tie for first, second or third place at the conclusion of 72 holes, a three-hole playoff will decide the medallists. Read more stories on Know Your Sport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :