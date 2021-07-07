Know Your Sport - Golf

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic golf competition will be held at the par-71 East Course of Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama Prefecture.



The competition format consists of a 72-hole individual stroke play for both men and women, taking place over four rounds on four consecutive days.



A total of 60 men and 60 women participate, based on the world rankings as compiled by the International Golf Federation.



In the event of a tie for first, second or third place at the conclusion of 72 holes, a three-hole playoff will decide the medallists.