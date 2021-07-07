Know Your Sport

Know Your Sport - Golf

A total of 60 men and 60 women participate, based on the world rankings as compiled by the International Golf Federation.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 July, 2021 14:11 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 July, 2021 14:11 IST

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic golf competition will be held at the par-71 East Course of Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama Prefecture.

The competition format consists of a 72-hole individual stroke play for both men and women, taking place over four rounds on four consecutive days.

A total of 60 men and 60 women participate, based on the world rankings as compiled by the International Golf Federation.

In the event of a tie for first, second or third place at the conclusion of 72 holes, a three-hole playoff will decide the medallists.

Read more stories on Know Your Sport.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :