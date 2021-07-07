Know Your Sport - Triathlon

The traditional Olympic distance will be followed for the individual events, with athletes first tackling a 1,500m swim, then a 40km bike ride and finally a 10km run.



Each triathlon event is continuous, with no breaks in competition. In both the individual and mixed relay events, the first athlete (or team) to complete the course will be declared the winner.



The competition will be held in Odaiba in Tokyo Bay, starting and finishing at Odaiba Marine Park.