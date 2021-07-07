Home Know Your Sport Know Your Sport - Triathlon Triathlon is an endurance sport that combines swimming, road cycling and distance running. New for Tokyo 2020 is the mixed relay event, with four athletes (two women and two men) each completing a 300m swim, 8km bike ride and a 2km run. Team Sportstar 07 July, 2021 14:08 IST Team Sportstar 07 July, 2021 14:08 IST The traditional Olympic distance will be followed for the individual events, with athletes first tackling a 1,500m swim, then a 40km bike ride and finally a 10km run.Each triathlon event is continuous, with no breaks in competition. In both the individual and mixed relay events, the first athlete (or team) to complete the course will be declared the winner.The competition will be held in Odaiba in Tokyo Bay, starting and finishing at Odaiba Marine Park. Read more stories on Know Your Sport. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :