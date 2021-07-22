Know Your Sport

Know Your Sport - Sport Climbing

Climbers will participate in three disciplines – Speed, Bouldering and Lead.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 July, 2021 13:50 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 July, 2021 13:50 IST

Sport Climbing is making its Olympic debut, with athletes scaling devious wall courses, often times holding on by just their finger tips. Climbers will participate in three disciplines – Speed, Bouldering and Lead.

It is the second time that Japan, and specifically Tokyo, has hosted the Summer Olympic Games – the first being in 1964.

Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :