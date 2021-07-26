Surfing at Tokyo Olympics: Top contenders enter quarterfinals

Favourite Kolohe Andino of US moved into the quarterfinals in the men's shortboard surfing at the Tsurigasaki Beach here on Monday.

In a high-profile third round clash, Andino prevailed over teammate John John Florence 14.83-11.60 and will meet the host's Kanoa Igarashi in the quarters.

Reigning world champion Italo Ferreria of Brazil also breezed into the quarterfinals with a 14.54-9.67 win over Billy Stairmand of New Zealand.

Two-time world champion Gabriel Medina (Brazil) beat Australia's Julian Wilson to advance into quarterfinals.

RELATED | Tokyo Olympics India Highlights Day 4

In the women's category, Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks (both from the USA) and Australia's Sally Fitzgibbons lived up their pre-event billings to enter the quarterfinals.

However, Tatiana Weston Webb of Brazil suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Japan's Amuro Tsuzuji. Another medal contender, Bianca Buitendag of South Africa, also moved into the quarterfinals with ease.

Results (third round):

Men: K. Igarashi (Jpn) 14.00 bt R. Waida (Ina) 12.00; K. Andino (USA) 14.83 bt John John Florence (USA) 11.60; M. Bourez (Fra) 12.43 bt Ramzi Boukhiam (Mar) 9.40; G. Medina (Bra) 14.33 bt J. Wilson (NZ) 13.00; I. Ferreira (Bra) 14.54 bt B. Stairmand (NZ) 9.67; H. Ohhara (Jpn) bt M. Tudela (Pru) 9.63; L. Mesinas (Pru) 10.77 bt L. Fiorvanti (Ity) 8.86; O. Wright (Aus) 15.00 bt J. Flores (Fra) 12.90.

Women: B. Buitendag (RSA) 13.93 bt S. Gilmore (Aus) 10.00; Y. Hopkins (Por) 10.84 bt J. Defay (Fra) 9.40; B. Hennessy (CS) 12.00 bt E. Williams (NZ) 7.73; C. Marks (USA) 15.33 bt M. Maeda (Jpn) 7.74; C.Moore (USA) 10.34 bt S. Mulanovich (Per) 9.90; S. Lima (Bra) 12.17 bt T. Bonvalot (Por) 7.90; A. Tsuzuki (Jpn) 10.33 bt T. Weston- Webb (RSA) 9.00; S. Fitzgibbons (Aus) 10.86 bt Pauline Ado (Fra) 9.03.