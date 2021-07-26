Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Surfing at Tokyo Olympics: Top contenders enter quarterfinals Favourite Kolohe Andino of US moved into the quarterfinals in the men's shortboard surfing and will meet the host's Kanoa Igarashi in the quarters. M.R. Praveen Chandran Tokyo 26 July, 2021 17:53 IST Kolohe Andino of the United States rides a wave during the men's surfing competition' at the 2020 Summer Olympics. - AP M.R. Praveen Chandran Tokyo 26 July, 2021 17:53 IST Favourite Kolohe Andino of US moved into the quarterfinals in the men's shortboard surfing at the Tsurigasaki Beach here on Monday.In a high-profile third round clash, Andino prevailed over teammate John John Florence 14.83-11.60 and will meet the host's Kanoa Igarashi in the quarters.Reigning world champion Italo Ferreria of Brazil also breezed into the quarterfinals with a 14.54-9.67 win over Billy Stairmand of New Zealand.Two-time world champion Gabriel Medina (Brazil) beat Australia's Julian Wilson to advance into quarterfinals.RELATED | Tokyo Olympics India Highlights Day 4In the women's category, Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks (both from the USA) and Australia's Sally Fitzgibbons lived up their pre-event billings to enter the quarterfinals.However, Tatiana Weston Webb of Brazil suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Japan's Amuro Tsuzuji. Another medal contender, Bianca Buitendag of South Africa, also moved into the quarterfinals with ease.Results (third round):Men: K. Igarashi (Jpn) 14.00 bt R. Waida (Ina) 12.00; K. Andino (USA) 14.83 bt John John Florence (USA) 11.60; M. Bourez (Fra) 12.43 bt Ramzi Boukhiam (Mar) 9.40; G. Medina (Bra) 14.33 bt J. Wilson (NZ) 13.00; I. Ferreira (Bra) 14.54 bt B. Stairmand (NZ) 9.67; H. Ohhara (Jpn) bt M. Tudela (Pru) 9.63; L. Mesinas (Pru) 10.77 bt L. Fiorvanti (Ity) 8.86; O. Wright (Aus) 15.00 bt J. Flores (Fra) 12.90.Women: B. Buitendag (RSA) 13.93 bt S. Gilmore (Aus) 10.00; Y. Hopkins (Por) 10.84 bt J. Defay (Fra) 9.40; B. Hennessy (CS) 12.00 bt E. Williams (NZ) 7.73; C. Marks (USA) 15.33 bt M. Maeda (Jpn) 7.74; C.Moore (USA) 10.34 bt S. Mulanovich (Per) 9.90; S. Lima (Bra) 12.17 bt T. Bonvalot (Por) 7.90; A. Tsuzuki (Jpn) 10.33 bt T. Weston- Webb (RSA) 9.00; S. Fitzgibbons (Aus) 10.86 bt Pauline Ado (Fra) 9.03. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :