Tokyo Olympics

Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat fail to reach 25m pistol final in Tokyo Olympics

Manu, who was fifth on the leaderboard after the precision stage, dropped a few places after shooting six 9s and two 8s in the Rapid Fire round.

Team Sportstar
30 July, 2021 08:32 IST

Manu Bhaker of Team India competes in 25m Pistol Women's Qualification. - Getty Images

India shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat failed to reach the women's 25m pistol final after finishing 15th and 32nd in the qualification round on Friday.

Manu, who was fifth on the leaderboard after the precision stage, dropped a few places after shooting six 9s and two 8s in the Rapid Fire round.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE: Manu Bhaker finishes 15th, Rahi Sarnobat 32nd as Indian shooters fail to enter 25m Pistol final

Rahi faltered as well, shooting a low 94 in the second series of her Rapid Fire stage.

Manu finished with a score of 582-17x, while Rahi shot 573-23x. Bulgaria's Antoaneta Kostadinova topped qualification with a score of 590-16x.