'I thought I had won' - Mary Kom's Olympic campaign ends in bizarre twist

Mary Kom’s Tokyo Olympics campaign turned from joy to despair during a candid conversation with her coach Chhote Lal Yadav. The 2012 Olympics bronze-medallist was of the view that she had won her 51kg pre-quarterfinal bout against Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia, but was taken aback when she was told that she lost in a split 3-2 verdict.

The six-time world champion had also lifted her hand when the result was announced loud and clear. But Mary, somehow, did not happen to hear it. She left the ring with a wide smile on her face.

"Inside the ring also, I thought they declared me as the winner. I came out and I gave interviews and I still thought I had won. I did not realise I had lost. They took me for doping (check) and then also I had not realised. Chhote (Lal Yadav, her coach) was with me and he was telling me "you are a winner." He had a conversation with me saying "Mary you are a winner, don't worry" And I said “Arey what do you mean? I was only winning, no?” and he told me that she (Valencia) had won 3-2,” she said three hours after her initial interaction with the media at the stadium.

The ace pugilist was still finding it hard to digest the defeat. “I still think that I was winning. I don't know why they awarded her the first round 4-1. There was no fighting in the first round. There was no clear punch, there were no punches at all. I was winning two rounds and one round only was given to the opponent. The first round was given to my opponent and I won the two rounds. How can she win the match? Two rounds are mine and why should they give it to her? I am very disappointed,” she said.

She added that she would take up the matter with the relevant authorities. “I will definitely (take it up with the relevant authorities) after some time. I don't think now is the right time. I am not able to control myself after realising that I did not win. I am also a member of the Olympic Task Force. I am always giving suggestions to the members in these meetings that we need free and fair judges in big games. All the time I have made this point to the committee. I don't know why they've made this kind of unfair judgement. I will maybe resign from the Task Force.”

The 38-year-old has no plans of hanging up her gloves anytime soon. “I will fight till I am 40 years old. There will be other competitions like the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. I will fight till I have the age (on my side).”