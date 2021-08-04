Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia fight for place in final; Watch Wrestling Semifinal Live at 2:45 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the Men's Freestyle Wrestling semifinal as Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia aim to secure a place in the final.

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar beat Bulgaria's Georgi Vangelov 14-4 on technical superiority to reach the semifinals in the men's 57kg at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Ravi's compatriot Deepak Punia beat China's Zushen Lin 6-3 on points to advance to the last four. Ravi will face Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan in the semis while Deepak will square off against David Morris Taylor of the USA.

Tokyo 2020 Wrestling: Know Ravi Kumar's semifinal opponent Nurislam Sanayev

India wrestler Ravi Kumar faces Nurislam Sanayev of Aktobe, Kazakhstan, in the 57kg category semifinal at Tokyo 2020.

The winner of the match, scheduled for 2:45 PM IST (6:15 PM local time), will be assured a medal in the quadrennial showpiece.

Ravi Kumar's Road to semifinal

Ravi Kumar beat Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano of Colombia (13-2) in the 1/8 final and Bulgaria's Georgi Valentinov (14-4).

Sanayev downed Diamantino Iuna Fafe 7-0 and Yuki Takahashi 4-4.

Tokyo 2020 Wrestling: Know David Morris Taylor III - Deepak Punia's semifinal opponent

World No. 2 Deepak Punia takes on David Morris Taylor III of the United States of America in the 86kg category semifinal at Tokyo 2020. The match is scheduled to begin later on Wednesday and will assure the winner a medal in the quadrennial showpiece.

Deepak Punia's Road to semifinal

Deepak beat Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor (12-1) and China's Lin Zushen (6-3).

David downed Ali Shabanau of Belarus and San Marino's Myles Nazem Amine.