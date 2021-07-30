Tokyo Olympics The Naomi Osaka-Simone Biles effect - Tokyo psychologist on duo's mental health impact Hirokazu Arai, an expert in sports psychology comments on Japan's Naomi Osaka and USA's Simone Biles speaking out about their mental health around the time of the Olympics. AFP 30 July, 2021 15:12 IST AFP 30 July, 2021 15:12 IST The Naomi Osaka-Simone Biles effect - Tokyo psychologist on duo's mental health impact Simone Biles explains decision to withdraw from Olympic gymnastic events, mental health concerns Simone Biles' USA faltered through its gymnastics qualifications - A sign of things to come? Manika Batra: Focusing on Paris 2024, want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. More Videos Tokyo 2020: Japan's Horigome crowned first male skateboarding champion Olympic records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic silver medals Why boxing is a lifeline for women from Nairobi slums Olympic records which are also world records Follow the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Sportstar Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist Karate at the Tokyo Olympics: How it works Dutee Chand: Anxious yet driven to better national record in Tokyo Olympics